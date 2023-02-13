SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after what officials are calling a murder/suicide in Smith County.

According to Smith County officials, a woman called 911 at 8:53 p.m. on Friday saying that her son, Cody Hand, had shot her husband, Dale Hand, in a residence off of the 16300 block of County Road 3111.

Deputies were informed that the son, Cody, was still armed as they were responding to the location and before they arrived he had allegedly shot himself as well.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that when deputies arrived, they found Cody Hand dead in the front yard and Dale Hand dead from a gunshot wound to the head in the residence.

Smith County investigators determined, after statements and an investigation, that this was a murder/suicide.