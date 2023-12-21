COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that former mayor of Coffee City Frank Serrato is wanted for tampering with government records.

Hillhouse said that, along with Serrato, former Coffee City officer Lonnie Hicks is also wanted for tampering with government records. This comes after the recent arrest of former Coffee City Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo and the deactivation of the Coffee City Police Department in September.

In August of 2022, Serrato resigned from his position as mayor following the resignation of the city secretary and three Coffee City Council members.

Jarrod Michael Sieck, Photo courtesy of Henderson County Jail. Christopher Andrew Witzel, Photo courtesy of Henderson County Jail.

Hillhouse also confirmed the arrest of two former Coffee City police officers. Jarrod Michael Sieck, 39, was arrested on five counts of tampering with government records and Christopher Andrew Witzel, 40, was arrested on four counts of tampering with government records.

Witzel was released Dec. 13 after posting a total $100,000 bond and Sieck was released on Dec. 19 after posting a total $50,000 bond.