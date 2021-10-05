Sheriff: Henderson woman arrested after offering money to have family member killed

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Henderson woman was arrested Monday afternoon after offering money to have a family member killed, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, of Henderson was detained in an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for criminal solicitation for capital murder, which is a first degree felony.

The sheriff’s office said Thibodeaux planned to commit capital murder to a family member.

Investigators went undercover and arrested the woman after she allegedly provided money as compensation for the murder solicitation.

Thibodeaux is currently being held at the Rusk County Jail and her bond was set at $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

If someone is convicted of a first degree felony, they can be sentenced up to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Corrections Division, and be fined up to $100,000.