Sheriff: Henderson woman arrested after offering money to have family member killed

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Henderson woman was arrested Monday afternoon after offering money to have a family member killed, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, of Henderson was detained in an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for criminal solicitation for capital murder, which is a first degree felony.

The sheriff’s office said Thibodeaux planned to commit capital murder to a family member.

Investigators went undercover and arrested the woman after she allegedly provided money as compensation for the murder solicitation.

Thibodeaux is currently being held at the Rusk County Jail and her bond was set at $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

If someone is convicted of a first degree felony, they can be sentenced up to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Corrections Division, and be fined up to $100,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51