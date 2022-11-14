SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced the arrest of Ethan Myers, 26 of Joaquin, in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officials said they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36 of Joaquin, while they were making a welfare check on County Road 3625.

According to authorities, Myers was arrested for resisting arrest and has been booked into Shelby County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated with any further information.