Sheriff: Man and woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, manufacture & delivery

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered methamphetamine from a Lufkin residence and arrested two suspects on Thursday.

ACSO, investigators and patrol division served a search warrant at 2607 Atkinson Drive in Lufkin on Thursday. Once the search was complete, they recovered methamphetamine and cash, according to the ACSO Facebook page. James Glenn Ellingburg, 32, and Mendy Dawn Johnson, 41, both of Lufkin were taken into custody.

Authorities said Ellingburg was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, and an on-view arrest for delivery of a controlled substance. Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance over one gram but less than 4 grams, unlawful carry of a weapon and an on-view arrest for delivery of a controlled substance.

Both Ellingburg and Johnson are in the Angelina County Jail awaiting bond.