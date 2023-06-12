POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after officials say he stole a vehicle and led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Polk County.

On Sunday, around 12:30 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the Scenic Loop area. The release stated that deputies located and attempted to stop the vehicle near Thomas Supply on US Highway 59 South but a pursuit ensued as the vehicle failed to stop.

Officials said the pursuit continued south into San Jacinto County and then into Liberty County where the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on US Highway 59 South just before Splendora.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Sidney Blake Murphrey and he was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail on the charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

According to the release, Murphrey was also served with a motion to revoke probation warrant for evading arrest/detention with vehicle after leading deputies on a pursuit on July 18 of last year.