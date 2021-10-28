Sheriff: Man arrested for murder after body is found in creek

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, Oct. 24, a man was found dead in a creek off Gilliland Creek Road in Huntington.

The victim was identified as William Wade Pierce, 48.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, after an autopsy and numerous interviews, Jason Neumann was charged with the homicide of Wade. Throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office discovered that Neumann caused Wade’s death by use of a firearm.

ACSO said that Neumann then moved the victim’s body and dumped it in a remote location.

Authorities added that Neumann is a self-proclaimed member of the Aryan Circle and has been arrested on 20 prior occasions.

If Neumann is convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Wade.