POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance.

According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a female just outside the residence, with children present.

Lilley was immediately taken into custody and transported back to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives.

As the detectives were completing their interview, officials said Lilley attempted to run away from detectives, but was immediately apprehended and taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault

Aggravated assault family/household with a weapon

Endangering a child criminal negligence

Escape while arrested/confined

Lilley is currently being held in the Polk County Jail, on bonds totaling $230,000.