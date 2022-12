GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Dec. 3.

Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody.

During their search, officials said that Davis was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants on Rusk County Road 3284.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their calls and tips.