TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is in custody after being in a standoff with authorities in Smith County Friday morning.

Constables were called to the residence the morning of March 3, in reference to a man refusing to leave after being evicted from the home in the area of Alamo Drive and S Vine Avenue.

Smith County PIO Larry Christian confirmed the identity of the suspect is Curtis Clark and said that Clark made threats of bodily harm towards authorities which lead to them calling the SWAT team to the scene.

Clark had been posting videos on his Facebook page during the standoff and a voice can be heard in the video saying, “I’m going to go out like a soldier, I guarantee that.”

Clark had barricaded himself in the home and was in a standoff with the SWAT team as they were trying to talk him out of the residence. An official at the scene confirmed that Clark is now in custody.