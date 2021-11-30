Sheriff: Man arrested, led East Texas law enforcement on high-speed chase after stealing car at gunpoint

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a man led them on a high-speed chase from East Texas to Dallas after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in Van Zandt County.

Tommy McArthur Jones III was arrested on Monday.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about the carjacking at the Loves Truck Stop in Van around 11:29 a.m.

Law enforcement responded and set up multiple units along I-20 westbound to find the stolen vehicle, which was a 2020 white Nissan Sentra. A sheriff’s deputy and Precinct 4 Constable found the vehicle and began following it. They attempted to stop the car, but Jones drove faster to avoid apprehension, said the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Hendrix, deputies and other law enforcement agencies assisted with the car chase that went through several counties and cities. The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of more than 110 mph.

The Mesquite Police Department were able to spike the front driver’s side tire. The tire later separated from the wheel but authorities said Jones continued to drive away, using the Cockrell Hill exit and crashing into a telephone pole at the intersection.

According to Hendrix, while in Dallas, Jones got out of the car and ran to an apartment complex. Dallas PD, Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Mesquite PD, Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable and East Texas law enforcement looked for Jones. Officers seized a handgun with a high capacity magazine from the vehicle.

Two people were also detained in the apartment complex. Dallas PD SWAT Operations assisted to help get access to an apartment one of the suspects exited.

Police established a perimeter while they got a search warrant signed by a district judge. After that, the sheriff’s office said they and the Pct. 4 Constable searched the apartment and found items that belonged to the victim. They said they also located a handgun stolen out of Louisiana.

“This suspect also had several felony warrants out of Louisiana for home invasion type robberies. Today’s arrest took a violent criminal off the streets and was worth all of the effort and resources utilized for a successful outcome,” said Hendrix.

Jones is currently at the Van Zandt County Jail facing charges including burglary of habitation, two counts of burglary of a building, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and aggravated robbery.