HOOKS, Texas (KETK) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office initiated a manhunt Saturday afternoon after a man allegedly shot two people in Hooks, and later shot a deputy during a traffic stop.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was suspected of a murder that occurred in Hooks on Saturday afternoon where he allegedly shot two people.

Then, late Saturday night, he allegedly shot a Bowie County deputy during a traffic stop on South Lake Drive, police said. The deputy is currently reported to be in stable condition at a hospital in Little Rock.

An extensive manhunt was then initiated in the Leary/Redlick area after Aguilar allegedly abandoned his car near the Loves Travel Center on I-30.

A short time later, police reportedly found Aguilar dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an abandoned house on Roy Road.