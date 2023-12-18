LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man and a woman were injured in shooting on Juanita Road in Longview on Sunday.

Officials said that around 10:53 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers got a call from a distraught woman who said she needed help on Juanita Road. During the call, the dispatcher reportedly heard a man’s voice say “no, no” before a struggle happened and the call ended.

The dispatcher called back and determined the address where the phone was located. Later they called back a second time and reportedly spoke with an “emotionally distraught” man who stated that he wanted to kill himself before he hung up the call.

The third time dispatch called the phone officials said they heard a man telling them “no, no” and then heard a woman in the background say that she had been shot in the thigh. The man allegedly claimed “no one shot anybody” and then hung up again.

Five minutes after the first call, patrol units arrived on the scene and found a woman in the driver seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her upper right leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they also found a man in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his head. An investigation determined that Shelly M. Cantrell, 45, had been shot in the leg by her boyfriend Charles W. Rogers, 48, following an alleged verbal altercation, according to authorities.

Both were transported to local hospitals and stabilized after undergoing emergency surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigation unit responded and is investigating the shooting.