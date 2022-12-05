SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens over scam phone calls concerning “a criminal matter with them and states that they owe money because they missed jury duty.”

According to the press release, each concerned citizen has advised that an unknown individual has called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, saying that they owe money for missing jury duty.

This is a scam. The Sheriff’s Office advises that they will never call anyone asking for money and if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.