Sheriff: Nacogdoches man arrested after stabbing father, slashing his throat

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father several times and cutting his throat, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Blake Foxworth, 30, was detained Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call to CR 420 from the suspect, and he said he had stabbed his father during an argument.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, George Foxworth on the couch. He was unconscious and covered in blood.

Law enforcement carried out life saving measures to stop the bleeding and they treated George until EMS arrived.

A helicopter was called because the victim’s condition was serious. George was transported to a nearby school, since it was the closest landing area for the helicopter. Then, the victim was taken to a Tyler hospital in the helicopter.

After the stabbing, Blake went to a neighbor’s house where he was later arrested.

Blake was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), which is a 1st degree felony.

Blake lived at the same residence as his father, where the incident happened.

Most recently, the victim was in surgery.