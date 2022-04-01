HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed Thursday night in a shootout with thieves allegedly trying to steal his catalytic converter, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting was at a grocery store north of Houston. He said the incident began when two or three people were outside trying to steal the deputy’s catalytic converter.

The deputy was identified as Darren Almendarez. Gonzalez said that Almendarez tried to stop them before gunshots rang out. He returned fire before being hit by a bullet and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two of the shooters reportedly drove themselves to the same hospital that Almendarez was in. Both are in critical condition, according to KPRC, and they are in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The shootout occurred in front of Almendarez’s wife. He told her to run when the gunfire began, according to Gonzalez. Almendarez was a 23-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is tragic. You know, we’re tired of this crime in our community. We’re tired that people aren’t even safe to go out to the grocery store. This is a cop. This is a cop that’s just out with his family. It could be any one of us– And it happened to be him. That’s unacceptable and we’ve said it time and time again, and I just don’t know what else to say.” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

The report says that deputies believe another person involved is still on the run and are still working to learn more about their whereabouts.