POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County officials are asking for public assistance in locating stolen property.

According to officials, on Wednesday, a black and grey Polaris Ranger 1000XP and black 20-foot C&M utility trailer were stolen from a Bella Vista on FM 3186 in Onalaska.

Photo Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that a red Dodge Ram 2500 pick up truck was seen in the area where the property was stolen.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.” Polk County Sheriff’s Office

