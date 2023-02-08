SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday.

Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with Texas plate PVL8948.

Officials said anyone with information about Caporali’s location, contact SCSO Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the SCSO at 936-598-5601, and said no further information will be released at this time.

