RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Rains County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rains High School on Tuesday when they received a report of a student in possession of a handgun/weapon on school property.

The report came after a video of the student surfaced on social media depicting them with the weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies searched a vehicle in the high school parking lot, where they recovered two handguns, a shotgun and ammunition.

It was also reported by the sheriff’s office that Chief Brimer searched another vehicle at a different location, where he managed to recover more weapons.

Once persons of interest were in custody, deputies assisted with scene security and crime scene integrity. All sheriff’s deputies cleared the scene shortly after.