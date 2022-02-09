HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Two robbery suspects from Rusk County have been captured following a manhunt, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
Aaron John Woods and Dakota Ryan Low, both of whom had outstanding warrants, were arrested. Valdez had originally released a statement in late January after two homes were robbed.
Low was captured in Cherokee County while Woods was arrested in Louisiana, per Valdez.
Our thanks to the Marshals Service, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, DPS Troopers, and the Assumption Parrish Sheriff’s Office for assisting us with the apprehension of these two suspects!Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez