GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – A wanted man is in custody and a deputy was hospitalized with a head injury following a tense five-hour standoff in Trinity County overnight.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace took to Facebook Friday night during the standoff, identifying the suspect as Keith “KD” Williams and asking the public to stay clear of the standoff on Kickapoo Road in Groveton.

Authorities received a crime stoppers tip that Williams, a convicted sex offender last registered in Polk County, was living in an RV in Groveton, which is in Trinity County. When they went out to serve a felony warrant, he reportedly locked himself inside the RV, shouting at officers from inside.

“This man is a two-time felon, on both counts he’s been to prison,” Wallace explained in a Facebook live. “Sexual assault, one of a 16-year-old, one of a 54-year-old.”

While Williams was barricaded, Wallace said he threw items like spears, arrows, wooden blocks, chemicals, water and propane tanks at law enforcement.

“The suspect hit one of our deputies in the head with a hammer,” Wallace said. “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anybody this hard to get into custody in my life. This guy took multiple canisters of CS, pepper spray, did not have anything shielding him, no mask, no nothing. I’ve never seen anything like it. He ended up getting tased, probably rode the lightning for 45 seconds before he decided to give up, that was after six men were holding him down trying to get cuffs on him.”

Wallace thanked Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman and his deputies for their assistance, including sending over equipment they needed to end the standoff like flashbangs and CS gas.

“Everybody went home alive, that’s a good thing,” Wallace said. “I don’t believe any injuries are life-threatening, but we did have one deputy go to the hospital to get checked out to make sure he doesn’t have a concussion or anything like that.”

Wallace said any sex offender living in Trinity County better be properly registered, “or we’re gonna put you in jail, send you back to prison where you belong.” You can find the DPS sex offender registry here.