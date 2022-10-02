TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Sunday, that he and Chief Carroll have charged two people for the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.

The couple had been missing for about two weeks before their remains were found on Saturday, officials said.

Karen Water’s son Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35 were both charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to Sheriff Wallace.

Authorities said their bail is set at $1.5 million for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence.