Sheriff: Suspects wanted in string of more than 30 Tyler, Whitehouse vehicle burglaries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants Wednesday for the suspects involved in the string of auto burglaries that occurred last week.

Following the initial investigation, it was discovered that a total of 32 vehicles had been burglarized and one was stolen in the Whitehouse area. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Smith County near Loop 49 and Highway 64 West in the late morning on Jan. 6, according to a press release.

During the main investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle, which led to the discovery of an additional stolen firearm from a burglary in Lindale that occurred even earlier that same morning. Investigators were able to obtain additional evidence, including a fingerprint, which led them to two suspects residing in Paris, Texas.

Smith County and Whitehouse PD investigators then traveled to Paris to continue their investigation with the help of Paris PD, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS, which led to four suspects being identified.

On Wednesday, Smith County investigators were granted warrants for all four suspects by District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. The suspects, who currently remain at large, have been identified as Keaire Dantrell Porter, 32, Samaki Nassier Walker, 24, Jaylon Demond Sanders, 20 and Isaiah Lasaul Harris, 24.

All four are wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity and their bond has been set at $450,000 each. Officials say that despite the suspects still being on the run, they expect arrests to be made soon.