HUMBLE, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old Texas girl was killed inside her home in Harris County early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff released a statement on social media saying that Harris County Constable deputies in Pct. 4 responded to a disturbance call at 1:05 a.m. in Humble.

Investigator Sgt. Wolfford told our NBC affiliate KPRC that a woman called 911 saying her sister was being held captive at gunpoint by her mother’s boyfriend.

Deputies heard one gunshot inside, followed by a scream and a second shot. Wofford said a man appeared from the home immediately after and surrendered.

When officers entered the home, they found a 16-year-old girl dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her mother was inside, unharmed.

No names for anyone involved have been released by Harris County investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.