UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find people that allegedly stole items from a home that was destroyed in the recent tornado.

Officials said the actors stole on Monday evening into Tuesday morning at a home in the 3300 block of East State Highway 154, east of Gilmer.

The homeowners had loaded some appliances from the home onto a flatbed trailer including the following:

Two refrigerators (a white one and a stainless steel one)

A white freezer

A stainless steel oven

A green Rheem air conditioning unit

A green Rheem water heater

The homeowners, who are now living in a hotel, reportedly left the trailer with the items on their property. The thieves removed the items on the flatbed trailer, according to officials.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they have been patrolling more of the damaged locations since the storm and intend to take full action against anyone that steals from tornado victims.

Anyone with information about the incident or other storm-related thefts should contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 903-843-3131.