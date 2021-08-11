Sheriff: Tyler man arrested for intentionally crashing SUV into Smith County home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intentionally crashing his SUV into a home in Smith County, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel James Williams, 18, of Tyler was detained on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $250,000.

The original wreck happened around 2:00 a.m. on July 26 at 8417 Stonebridge Way.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called to the incident.

A caller told officials that a vehicle crashed into their home and left the scene.

DPS believed it could have been an intentional crash. The sheriff’s office later began a criminal investigation into the situation.

During their search, Smith County investigators found that Williams intentionally “ran his 2016 Toyota 4-Runner into the listed address with the intent to harm an individual known to him,” said the sheriff’s office.

The suspect did not carry out his plan accordingly because he ended up at the wrong home.

On July 29, 2021, investigators gave an arrest affidavit to the Honorable County Court at Law #2 Judge Taylor Heaton. Later, Judge Heaton issued a warrant for Williams.

The man was arrested for his outstanding warrant approximately at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday by Tyler police officers.