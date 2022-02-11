MABANK, Texas (KETK) – One woman was killed Tuesday after deputies were called to a home responding to a domestic violence call, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix.

In a brief, phone interview with KETK News, Hendrix said that deputies responded to a home in the Mabank area around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A 911 caller had reported possible gunshots and that it was potentially a family violence situation.

Hendrix said that when deputies arrived there was a 38-year-old woman, whose name was not released, firing a gun in front of the home. They gave her verbal commands to drop her gun. At some point, the woman reportedly fired in the direction of the officers.

Sheriff Hendrix then said the woman pointed her weapon directly at a deputy and he fired his gun at her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene to perform an independent investigation, which is standard procedure. Hendrix confirmed that the incident was captured on bodycam footage worn by the deputies.

He said he has not made a decision on whether the footage will be released and he is waiting for the report by the Texas Rangers to be completed. Hendrix also said more information would be released later Friday afternoon.