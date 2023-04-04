WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Wood County Deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of FM 312.

According to officials, the dispatch team received information that a man had been shot in the face by a woman. Once deputies arrived, they were able to detain the woman and secure the scene.

Wood County officials said that the man was “awake and coherent,” and was able to be taken to a local hospital, and the woman was taken into custody.

The names of the individuals involved and further information were not provided at this time. KETK News will update this post as more information becomes available.