Sheriff’s deputies searching for ‘illegal immigrants’ who ran into woods after Interstate 20 traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Authorities are searching an area near Jim Hogg Road and Interstate 20 for what authorities say are four immigrants.

At about 3:45 p.m., a Smith County deputy stopped a SUV on Interstate 20 near the road when four men jumped out and ran into the woods nearby, said Larry Christian, the sheriff office public information officer. The driver remained in the SUV.

Christian said that an investigation revealed the men who ran were “illegal immigrants.” He said authorities are not sure where the men were being taken.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents have taken over the investigation, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies and investigators were searching the area with help from Precinct 5 Constables Office. Christian said the search area is east and southeast from the location of the traffic stop and the men are possibly wearing baseball caps and hoodies.

The men are not believed to be armed or dangerous.

Those who believe they see the men are asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or 911.