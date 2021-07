HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., someone driving a Tahoe shot at least two bullets into another car, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

The shooting occurred on Highway 64 near Highway 135, the sheriff said.

No one in the other car was injured, he said.