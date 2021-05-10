Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office: Man stabbed wife on Mother’s Day after he asked her to go to church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A man is accused of repeatedly stabbed his wife with a screwdriver on Mother’s Day because she wanted him to go to church with her.

Law officers are looking for Rodolfo Madera Gonzales, 43. The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office has a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault with a weapon charges.

His wife is in stable condition in a Nacogdoches hospital, a news release said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzales and his wife got in a fight in the 300 block of County Road 6108 when she asked him to go to church with her on Mother’s Day. As the fight of grew more intense, he picked up a screwdriver and began stabbing her in the upper parts of her body, the news release said.

She got away from him and was taken to a hospital.

Gonzales is believed to be driving a 2007 gray Dodge Ram half-ton pickup truck with Texas license plate BS9-9021. He also is wanted for a violation of a protective order.