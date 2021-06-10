Shooter, 2 others dead in Florida supermarket shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting Thursday inside a Florida supermarket.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement that the shooter is among the dead. Further information was not immediately available.
