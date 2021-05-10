Shooter at large after man found dead in his Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in his home Monday night.

Around 6 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after a woman found her boyfriend shot to death in his home.

Lufkin PD says detectives are working to develop leads in the case, but have limited information at this time. They have not released the identity of the victim.

The shooter is still at large, but Lufkin PD says they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.