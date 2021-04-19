Shooting at Houston Whataburger leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

HOUSTON (KETK) – A shooting at a Whataburger in Houston and at another location down the street has left two people dead and three others injured.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the shooting happened just after 12:10 a.m. Monday morning. The Whataburger was located at 4545 North Freeway.

When investigators arrived, a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown. A car was found with several bullet holes.

Just down the road, three other males were found shot. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was also taken to a hospital.

Investigators are currently working to find out what led to the shooting and said more information would be released as it becomes available. As of this writing, no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.