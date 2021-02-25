Man arrested after Lufkin shooting that left 1 hospitalized

UPDATE (5:16 P.M.) – Lufkin police have made an arrest and identified the victim after Thursday’s shooting in Lufkin.

Darren Thomas Jr., 29 of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of 23-year-old Brandon Larue, of Lufkin, according to Lufkin officials.

Thomas was taken into custody shortly before noon on Friday.

Larue suffered gunshot wound in the upper chest and was released from a local hospital Thursday evening and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Lufkin officials, the investigation is still ongoing.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lufkin.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in front of a mobile home at the intersection of Lubbock and Knight streets.

According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the victim was taken to a local hospital conscious and alert after being shot in the upper chest.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a disturbance in the yard just before shots were fired.

Police are searching for a shooter they say is described by witnesses as a black male, who left the scene in a dark-colored sedan – possibly a black Dodge Dart.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.