Shooting leaves woman dead, her husband injured in Upshur County

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot to death and her husband was shot and wounded Saturday night in their home in the county.

Mark James Lile, 37, of Gladewater, was being treated Sunday at UT Health Tyler for a “serious gunshot wound to the body,” a news release said. “It is suspected that his injuries were self-inflicted.”

The identity of his wife was not released.

The two were found about 7 p.m. Saturday in their home off Willow Oak Road in the Union Grove community when deputies arrived in response to a call of a shooting.

“The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has not determined if the female’s wounds were self-inflicted or caused by homicide,” the news release said.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Wyone Manes ordered an autopsy of the woman.