Shooting victim was inside daquiri shop when struck by bullets from gunfight in parking lot; shooters still on loose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The victim in a deadly shootout in Tyler in on Friday night was shot twice while inside a daquiri shop celebrating her 46th birthday after a gun battle erupted in the parking lot

Tylsha Brown, of Katy, was killed when at least two bullets were fired into New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Highway about 11:30 p.m. Friday, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD public information officer. She died at UT Health in Tyler.

Two others — Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama — were also shot and taken to the hospital.

Erbaugh said Monday that Willis had been released from the hospital.

Dozens of people were crowded in the shop to celebrate Brown’s birthday. Videos posted online show people laughing and dancing.

Chaos broke out when people started fighting in the parking lot.

Glass was shattered when bullets hit glass at a daquiri shop in Tyler .

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.

Police said as many as five people shot weapons. On Monday, Erbaugh that police believe there were multiple shooters but perhaps not as many as five.

In all, more than 50 shots were fired, Erbaugh said.

As of Monday, police had not made arrests and were continuing to ask the public for help.

Police said the gunmen were “armed and dangerous” and encouraged anybody who had any information to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833