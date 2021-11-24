Shots fired at vehicle during apparent road rage incident in Tyler, police investigating

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are currently investigating a potential road rage incident that led to an aggravated assault on Van Highway on Saturday.

According to Tyler police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, two vehicles on Van Highway were provoking each other and “raging” at one another. As the two caused issues on the road, they eventually ended up on Gentry Parkway, which is where one stopped and the driver of a black Mercedes reportedly fired shots at the other car. The driver of the Mercedes then drove away and has not been found since.

None of the four passengers of the other car were injured, Erbaugh said. However, police were able to find evidence of casings on the site, confirming that shots had been fired.

According to Erbaugh, the driver of the Mercedes was male and had a female passenger as well. At this time, police are still searching for the Mercedes and its driver. Police say that the incident is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833.