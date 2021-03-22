Shreveport man arrested in Longview accused of shooting 5-year-old in the head with stray bullet

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man wanted in connection for allegedly shooting a child in the head with a stray bullet was arrested in Longview Sunday night.

Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was booked into the Gregg County Jail just before 9 p.m. and court records listed him as a fugitive from Shreveport.

On Saturday night, a 5-year-old boy and his mother were inside a hotel room on the first floor of a Super 8 motel in Shreveport when they were hit by a stray bullet. The mother was only grazed, but the boy was hit in the head. Their names have not yet been released by investigators.

The mother was treated and released from a local hospital, but the child is still hospitalized in “life-threatening condition,” according to our sister station KTAL.

The next day, Shreveport police received a tip that Smith was inside a Longview apartment. Detectives contacted the Longview Police Department, who took him into custody.

Records show that he is still being held in the Gregg County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Louisiana.