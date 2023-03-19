SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot walking down the street. This is the 6th shooting in Shreveport in the last 25 hours.

Police are on the scene on Roberts Ave. near Luther St. where the shooting took place just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene can see several shell casings in the street. Officials say three people walked up behind the man and started shooting.

Shooting Sunday on Roberts Ave. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The man was reportedly shot three times in the upper torso. He ran to Illinois Ave. for help and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds are considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Sunday afternoon’s shooting is the 6th in a rash of violence over the last two days. One person was killed and another wounded in two shootings early Sunday morning, and another three people were wounded in 3 shootings Saturday afternoon into the late evening.

If you have information on these shootings, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.