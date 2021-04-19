Shreveport shooting leaves 5 people injured, manhunt underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KETK/KTAL) – Five people in Shreveport were sent to the hospital after a shooting late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. between Emery Street and Merwin Street on HWY 171, which is just off I-20.

The conditions of the five people injured are unknown as of this writing. Investigators say there was traffic congestion in the area when the shooting started.

A manhunt is currently underway for the shooter.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.