Six are in custody in crack down of alleged organized crime in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Law officers on Monday morning rounded up several people suspected of being involved in organized criminal activity, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teams of law officers converged on several locations in southern Gregg County and the Liberty City area to serve warrants and make arrests.

Those arrested and their charges are:

— Robbie Chandler age 23 of Kilgore for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

— Tracy Chawayipira age 39 of Gladewater for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

— Cody Cooley age 27 of Gladewater for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

— Ryan Cooley age 28 of Gladewater for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

— David Warner age 22 of Henderson for Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Habitation out of Rusk County, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle out of Ruck County, and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Rusk County.

— James Harrington age 57 of Longview was already in the Gregg County Jail on other charges but had a new warrant placed on him for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Assisting Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in making the arrests were Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, DEA, ATF, Department of Public Safety, Longview Police Department, and SWAT. said information from Gregg County SO.