SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An “online solicitation operation” led to the arrest of two more Smith County individuals.

From Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) Human Trafficking Unit and the OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit participated in the online operation out of Tyler.

The operation lead to the additional arrests of Lobo Monterrey of Jacksonville and Charles Alexander McLarty of Flint.

Four previous individuals were arrested earlier this year in the operation. Jose Ernesto Hernandez of Tyler, Delano Roosevelt Phelps of Tyler, Matthew Blake Organ of Whitehouse and James David Amos II of Flint were all caught after messaging a girl named “Sarah” that was actually a sergeant with the OAG conducting an online investigation.

According to affidavits, the individuals were caught after allegedly offering money to “Sarah” to meet up with them at specific locations. When they went to meet “Sarah” at those locations, they were met by the undercover investigator and then arrested.

All six individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under the age of 18.