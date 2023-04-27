TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The skeletal remains of a missing Liberty County man were discovered in East Texas, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

On April 17, Trinity County officials responded to a 911 call in reference to the possible finding of human remains by a man riding his four-wheeler on a hunting lease near Trin-Lady Park. When deputies arrived, officials said that they discovered a skull and bones that were from a human.

Officials then obtained a search warrant of the property and recovered more bones that of a human. After DNA analysis of the remains, it was discovered that the remains belonged to Christopher Michael Kopeski, a man that was reported missing out of Liberty County in March 2019.

Wallace said that the cause of death has not been determined “due to the time frame in which the remains were exposed to the environment.” He added that foul play is suspected and they have people of interest related to the disappearance of Kopeski.

The case is being investigated by Trinity County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Rangers and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.