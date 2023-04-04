SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Clerk, Karen Phillips, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly interfering with a Smith County deputy’s duties on March 28, officials said.

Around 9:45 p.m. on March 28, officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cody Voss, 28, who allegedly did not pull over until he reached the Phillips residence.

According to officials, Derek Phillips, 36, was traveling in front of Voss. Once they reached the residence, authorities said that Derek Phillips started interfering with the traffic stop.

Soon after, his mother, County Clerk Karen Phillips, 65, allegedly came out of the residence and officials said she started interfering with the stop as well.

Voss was arrested on charges of failure to identify and held on a $250 bond before being released on March 29.

Cody Voss (Photo courtesy: Smith County Judicial Records)

Karen Phillips (Photo courtesy: Smith County Judicial Records)

Derek Phillips (Photo courtesy: Smith County Judicial Records)

Derek Phillips was arrested on charges of evading arrest/detention, interfering with public duties and resisting arrest/search/transport and was held on a collective bond of $4,500. He was also released on March 29.

Karen Phillips was charged with interfering with public duties and was being held on a $1,000 bond as of Tuesday.

Karen Phillips is the wife of Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. The DA’s office is responsible for representing Smith County as an organization, and Smith County is managed by the Commissioner’s Court, therefore Commissioner Terry Phillips is a client of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for certain matters, the DA’s office said.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office has been recused in this situation due to “circumstances under the law,” and a visiting prosecutor from outside of the county will be appointed for the case to ensure the case is prosecuted “without any hint of impropriety.”

“All Texas attorneys are bound by the Texas Rule of Professional Conduct, which prohibits lawyers from having conflicts with their clients,” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.

Putman said in a letter that prosecuting the son and spouse of a current county commissioner would lead to legal conflicts of interest, especially if Terry Phillips is a witness to the events that happened on March 28.

“Furthermore, the prosecution of anyone, including the son and spouse of a commissioner, must be done above reproach and without a hint of political gamesmanship. This is why the Code of

Criminal Procedure Rule 2.07 provides a way for District Attorney’s Offices to recuse themselves

and have a visiting prosecutor appointed,” Putman said.