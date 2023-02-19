SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Friday deputies found around 42,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 20.

Officials said that Erik Marin Islas Angeles of Mexico gave consent for his vehicle to be searched before deputies found a hidden compartment containing nine pounds of fentanyl pills.

Angeles was arrested and is being held at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $2,000,000. According to a press release, Smith County Sheriff’s Office is a part of the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit who helped respond in this case.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said that efforts like these save lives.

“This large seizure of fentanyl by NTXCIU deputies will make communities across East and North Texas that much safer,” Sheriff Skinner said. “The eight Sheriff’s offices that comprise the NTXCIU will continue their close inter-agency cooperation to push back and fight the deadly scourge of fentanyl. These efforts save lives.”

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is proud to be a part of the effort to stop fentanyl.

“I am proud of the interagency cooperation between in this multiagency task force. I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident. This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped,” said Sheriff Smith.