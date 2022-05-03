TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for an armed robber on the loose after responding to a 911 call at a gas station just outside the Tyler city limits Monday night.

According to a release from the department, deputies responded to the armed robbery call in the 11800 block of Highway 64 West, which is near Tyler Memorial Cemetery.

The woman working the register said she had been robbed at gunpoint and an “undetermined amount of cash” had been taken from the register. He also reportedly threatened her while pointing the gun.

The statement said the man got into an SUV, which was possibly “red in color” and drove away. He was described as a young black male, between 5’9″ to 6’0″ with a slender build and a hoodie.

If anyone has any information concerning this case they are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.