UPDATE: Man suspected of Lindale shooting captured in Wood County after four-day manhunt

UPDATE (2:36 P.M.) Law officials said that Salas was taken into custody at a residence in the 1800 block of FM 1801 just outside of Mineola.

UPDATE (2:00 P.M.) Salas was been taken and booked into the Smith County Jail. When asked why he ran, Salas initially said it was an accident, but quickly changed his story.

He did not give a full answer before the deputies took him away.

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – Samuel Salas, the man suspected of shooting a woman on Friday morning has been captured in Wood County after a four-day manhunt.

Deputies did not offer any additional details other than he was taken into custody at 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

UPDATE (11 P.M.) – Lindale ISD announced that they will be doing a “soft lockdown” on Monday in light of the manhunt near the high school.

They said all school buildings were checked and will be checked again Monday morning prior to drop off, and extra law enforcement will be present on campus.

A soft lockdown means all exit doors will be locked, no visitors allowed and no outside student activities like recess or PE.

“We are confident that students and staff will be safe on all campuses and that is always our top priority,” Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said in a Facebook post. “We will keep parents informed about any safety concerns and any updates related to this manhunt.”

UPDATE (5:20 P.M.) – The man who Salas reportedly tried to rob is speaking out.

Homeowner Larry Bateman said that he was watching TV with his doors open when he saw Salas appear at the door. He said Salas demanded all his money, and that’s when Bateman pulled out his gun.

“I opened that drawer and pulled out that .357, and I was shaking,” Bateman said. “When I pointed it at him, he hooked ’em. He ran over that table and chairs, fell down as he was going around my pickup to get out of here. That’s the last I saw of him.”

Deputies are still searching the area and trying to get as much information as they can.

Lindale law enforcement say Salas is expected to be dangerous and if you live in the area, lock your doors and stay inside.

“Rather than confront anybody, if they see something suspicious, please call us,” Jimmy Jackson, Chief Deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Call the Sheriff’s Office or the Lindale Police Department.”

UPDATE (1:37 P.M.) – According to Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian, law officials responded to an area near Lindale High School regarding a possible sighting of Salas at around 11:00 a.m.

“Law Enforcement personnel are in the area searching for Salas at this time and request that citizens immediately report any possible sightings to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office or Lindale PD,” Christian said in the release.

Salas is wanted for the shooting of a woman on Thursday night and also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

As of this writing, law enforcement personnel are currently focusing on an area near FM 2710, FM 16, CR 498 and CR 4197. This includes The Thicket, Eagles Peak, and Legends subdivision and any areas within the perimeter of this search area.

Salas continues to be considered armed and dangerous.

The hunt for Samuel Salas continues. He’s expected to be armed and dangerous. He was spotted by Lindale High School and deputies are surrounding the Lindale area still searching. pic.twitter.com/SI5T7GBHwQ — Lauren Margolis (@LMargolisNews) March 14, 2021

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are on the hunt for a man who is considered to be “armed and dangerous” and was accused of shooting a woman Friday morning and attempting to invade a home Saturday evening.

Samuel Salas, 34, attempted to rob a home at the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale. The homeowner pulled a gun on Salas and fled away on foot.

Law officials were already looking for Salas after he was charged with shooting a woman on Friday morning at a home in the 18600 block of CR 498, a road just east of Lindale off FM 16.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition, according Smith County Deputy Larry Christian.

Salas pleaded guilty back in 2017 for assaulting a family member and spent four years in prison. He would have been released back in January.

Salas is described by law officials as a Hispanic male who is 5’7″ and weighs around 157 pounds, with a shaved head and multiple tattoos.

Lindale police, Texas DPS, the Smith County Pct 5 Constables Office and a Smith County Drone was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect. The Texas DPS helicopter was on its way the to the location as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Bloodhound unit.

Law officials are looking in the areas of Shannon Drive, FM 2710, CR 4125 and FM 16.

The Smith County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to stay away from this area. Those who live in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 it they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is the second large manhunt in Smith County this week. Deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Bryan Mayfield after believing that he had barricaded himself in a Tyler home.

Law enforcement spent several hours trying to make contact, but went inside the house after getting no response. However, he was not inside.

Mayfield also has a previous criminal record. He was arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County.