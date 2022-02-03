UPDATE (2/7/22) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the elderly couple involved in the attempted murder-suicide near Flint on Feb. 3.

The male suspect was identified as Charles Ronald Lowrance, 72, of Flint. The female victim was identified as Sherry Ware Lowrance, 72, of Flint. According to the sheriff’s office, both individuals are in ICU and their conditions have improved.

Officials are investigating and say that charges are pending.

UPDATE (2/4/22) – The shooting of an elderly couple in Smith County on Thursday was deemed an attempted murder-suicide, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair are both 72-years-old, and the incident happened in 11100 block of County Road 130 around 4:30 p.m.

The husband allegedly shot his wife in the chest and then shot himself in the chest, said Larry Christian with the sheriff’s office. The husband called 911 after the shooting. Officials found the wife in the bed and the man was on the floor close to the bed.

They both suffered a single gunshot wound and are in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Officials are expecting to announce charges soon, and they are still investigating.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Smith County and law enforcement are now investigating.

The incident happened in 11100 block of County Road 130 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call. The deputy later arrived at the residence and found a man and a woman around 70-years-old, and they both had a single gunshot wound. They are possibly a couple.

The man and woman were taken to a local hospital and are in “very critical condition,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Christian.

Investigators are still at the scene and officials are securing a search warrant.

Law enforcement also said they believe the elderly couple could be the only two parties involved in the shooting because they did not find other people at the scene.