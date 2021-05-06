Smith County grand jury indicts man for aggravated sexual assault of child

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Willie Britton, 39, is accused of sexually abusing multiple people when they were underage children for several years, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Willie Britton, 39, was taken into custody, back on January 15 and newly released court documents reveal that multiple victims, who are now adults, spoke to investigators back in December 2020 and in January of this year.

A male victim told investigators that Britton allegedly sexually abused him when he was around eight years old and ended when he was a teenager. He told police that Britton would abuse him a couple time every week.

The abuse continued until Britton went to prison in 2008. Judicial records show that he was sent to prison in the fall of 2008 for DWI with a child in the back seat.

According to the warrant, a female victim told police that Britton abused her while she was visiting a home. She stated that the abuse occurred when she was eight and ten years old.

Two other victims also reported abuse to police after the initial victims came forward. Britton is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Smith County Jail. His first court date has not been set.